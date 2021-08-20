Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EBF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ennis by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 583,870 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

