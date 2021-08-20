Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of EBF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
