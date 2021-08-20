Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGIY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 100,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.