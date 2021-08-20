Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.38.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

