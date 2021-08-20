Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 31.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $480,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $77.03 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

