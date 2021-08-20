Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is St. James Investment Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,684 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 4.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $40,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,016,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 4,591,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 70.17%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.