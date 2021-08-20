Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.0494 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $22.03 million and approximately $231,466.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00138037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00148386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.76 or 1.00019894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.00918225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00703045 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

