EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Increased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for about 2.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 269,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $5,126,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. 10,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,479. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

