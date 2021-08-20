Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:EMCF opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

