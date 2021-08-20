Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 967,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 803,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,671.0 days.

THQQF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embracer Group AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

