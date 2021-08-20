Elmira Savings Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.66. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

