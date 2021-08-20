Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

