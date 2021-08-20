Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$63.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

