Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 134,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,867. The firm has a market cap of $100.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

