Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Trading Down 3.8%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) was down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 19,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 618,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ELMS. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

