Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.28

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 144643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 102.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

