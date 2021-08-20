Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
Several research firms have weighed in on ESALY. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,637. Eisai has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
