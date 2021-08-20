Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESALY. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Eisai alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,637. Eisai has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.