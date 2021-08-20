eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.8 days.

EDDRF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

Separately, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.