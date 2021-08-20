Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report sales of $5.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $21.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.10. 899,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

