Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.40.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.