Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.40.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
