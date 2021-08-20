easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19. easyJet has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

