Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.