Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 635 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

