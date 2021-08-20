Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,474 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

