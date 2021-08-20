Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLF opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

