Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,658 shares of company stock worth $1,922,057 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $302.66 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $312.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.