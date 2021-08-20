e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $115.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.98 or 0.00371447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,516 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,254 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.