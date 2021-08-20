Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,914,025. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

