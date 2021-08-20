Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,130 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

FTNT opened at $295.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

