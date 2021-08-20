Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

