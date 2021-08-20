Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 11,391 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $70,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $44.74 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

