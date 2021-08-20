Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 112.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,434 shares of company stock valued at $91,826,240 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $655.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $662.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

