Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,610 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Yelp worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE YELP opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

