Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 6773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 160,506 shares of company stock worth $3,055,249. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19,801.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 342,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

