Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 111,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

