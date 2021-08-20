Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dufry currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $5.02 on Monday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.