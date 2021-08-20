DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DOYU opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

