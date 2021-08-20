Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,541. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

