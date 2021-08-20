Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. 27,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,012,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

