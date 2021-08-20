Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 499.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 212,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Texas Instruments by 98.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.72. 24,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,376. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

