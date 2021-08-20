Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. 1,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.25. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.