Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

