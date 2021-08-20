Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $184.55. 21,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,279. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

