Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Splunk by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $143.97. 14,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

