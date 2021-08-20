Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,006. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. As a group, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,900 over the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

