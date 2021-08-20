Donna L. Heitzman Purchases 500 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

