Donald (Don) McLay Sells 100,000 Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 100,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.24 ($21.60), for a total value of A$3,024,300.00 ($2,160,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. Credit Corp Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.43%.

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- Australia and New Zealand, Debt Ledger Purchasing Â- United States, and Consumer Lending Â- Australia and New Zealand.

