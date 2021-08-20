Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DMZPY. Citigroup raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DMZPY stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.