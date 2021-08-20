Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Dollar General by 53.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 487,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,571,000 after purchasing an additional 169,020 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,840,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.31. 12,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

