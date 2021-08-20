DODO (DODO) Market Cap Tops $231.10 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. DODO has a market capitalization of $231.10 million and approximately $124.08 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DODO has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00845927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049465 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

