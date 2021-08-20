DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DLO stock traded up $13.15 on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 9,545,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,813. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

